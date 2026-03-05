Delegation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine visits Ecumenical Patriarch

A delegation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine visited the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I at the Phanar on February 28, conveying wishes and expressions of gratitude for his support of the Ukrainian Church.

The delegation, which traveled with the blessing of Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv, was led by Bishop Savva of Donetsk and Sloviansk. During the meeting, the representatives conveyed sincere wishes from Metropolitan Epifaniy and expressed appreciation for the Ecumenical Patriarch’s continued support for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. They also presented gifts on behalf of the Metropolitan.

On Sunday, March 1, members of the delegation attended the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar, where they participated in prayer during the celebration of the Sunday of Orthodoxy, also known as the Triumph of Orthodoxy.

Orthodox Times