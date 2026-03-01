Ecumenical Patriarch: Let us be proud of our Orthodox faith and our Romiosyni

“We shall be here next year as well, and forever!”, assured Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, referring to the Romiosyni (Greek Orthodox community) of Constantinople, during the address he delivered on Saturday, 28 February 2026, following his presiding at the festal service at the celebrating Holy Church of Saints Theodore of the Vlanga Community.

Specifically, the Ecumenical Patriarch stated: “We shall be here next year as well, and unto the ages! For this church will remain open, as will all our churches here, next year as well. For this is where God and our Champion General desire us to be. And this is where we too wish to live, in the place where we were born and raised.

We are all bound by the consciousness of our duty as heirs of inestimable spiritual treasures, as continuators of long yet ever-living traditions. Whoever possesses this awareness of duty before History finds it difficult to decide to abandon the Queen of Cities, which with all the strength of her soul urges us: ‘Abide in me, and I in you!’

Let us, therefore, be proud both of our Orthodox faith and of our identity as Orthodox Romioi of this City of Constantine. This identity is something more than simply being Orthodox and living anywhere on earth. It is a privilege to be an Orthodox Romios in the City of Cities.

Thus we continue our ecclesiastical life here and our history as Romiosyni—always close to and gathered around the Mother Church of Constantinople.

This Church, which throughout the centuries has been tested both in greatness and in humility, continues today to safeguard a sacred and weighty heritage, steadfastly facing every condition and circumstance with perseverance, resolve, and patience, and fulfilling with quiet dignity its historic mission.”

On the occasion of his visit to Vlanga, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his appreciation and congratulated Metropolitan Maximos of Selymbria for his ministry as Shepherd of Selymbria and as Overseer of the historic District of Ypsomatheia.

He also commended and blessed the clergy of the District, the members of the Church Committee, and all who contribute to its work.

The sermon was delivered by Fr. Barnabas Grigoriadis.

Among those in attendance were Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon; Elder Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi; Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies; Bishop Awraham Youkhanis of London, Hierarch of the Assyrian Church of the East; clergy from the Exarchate of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Lithuania; Athonite monks; Nun Theoxeni, Abbess of the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of the Life-Giving Spring Chrysopigi in Chania; nuns from the Holy Hesychasterion of the Honorable Forerunner in Akritochori; Archon Exarch Athanasios Martinos, President of the Brotherhood of Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate “Panagia Pammakaristos,” together with his wife Marina and his associate Grigorios Penelis; Archon Eparch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Alkiviadis Stefanis, Civil Governor of Mount Athos; faithful from Constantinople; and pilgrims from abroad.

Addressing especially the visitors from abroad, the Ecumenical Patriarch welcomed them warmly and with heartfelt words.

Earlier, Metropolitan Maximos of Selymbria had received the Ecumenical Patriarch with warm words of welcome.

In the afternoon, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided at the Great Vespers of the Sunday of Orthodoxy.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

