New Metropolitan of Corinth visits the Phanar

On Thursday, 26 February 2026, the newly enthroned Metropolitan Pavlos of Corinth paid his first official visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the Phanar following his election and enthronement to the historic ecclesiastical province of Corinth.

During the visit, Metropolitan Pavlos sought and received the blessing of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The Ecumenical Patriarch warmly congratulated him on his worthy election by the Holy Synod of the Hierarchy of the Church of Greece to the ancient and Apostolic See of Corinth, emphasizing the spiritual significance and rich ecclesiastical heritage of the Metropolis he has been called to shepherd.

As a sign of paternal affection and spiritual encouragement, the Patriarch presented Metropolitan Pavlos with an episcopal engolpion bearing the image of the Holy Apostle Paul, who founded the Church of Corinth and addressed it in his epistles. The Ecumenical Patriarch also extended his heartfelt wishes for a long, fruitful, and blessed pastoral ministry, invoking God’s grace upon the new hierarch as he begins his service to the clergy and faithful of the Metropolis.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou, translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times