New composition of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

In line with the standard procedure, the Ecumenical Patriarchate has announced the new composition of its Holy and Sacred Synod for the period spanning from March 1 to August 31, 2026.
The Synod will convene under the presidency of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
The newly appointed members of the Synod are as follows: Emmanuel of Chalcedon; Ambrosios of Karpathos and Kasos; Apostolos of Miletus; Iosif of Proikonnesos; Meliton of Philadelphia; Athanasios of Koloneia; Theoleptos of Iconium; Iosif of Buenos Aires; Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia; Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos; Konstantinos of Denver; and Grigorios of Ankara.
