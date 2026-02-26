Ecumenical Patriarch received Civil Administrator of Mount Athos

On Thursday, 26 February, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received Alkiviadis Stefanis, Civil Administrator of Mount Athos, at the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

During their meeting, they had the opportunity to discuss matters concerning the Athonite State, including issues related to its administration and spiritual life. The conversation took place in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, reflecting the longstanding and special relationship between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Holy Mountain.

Mr. Stefanis also met with the Patriarchal Synodal Committee on Mount Athos, with whom he discussed topics of common concern pertaining to the well-being and proper functioning of the Athonite monastic community.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou, translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times