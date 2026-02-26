Armenian PM says no plans to remove Russian military base from his country

Nikol Pashinyan said the relations between Armenia and Russia are currently at the transformation stage

YEREVAN, February 26. /TASS/. Armenia is not planning to remove Russia’s 102nd military base from the republic, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the Polish Institute of International Affairs, a Warsaw-based think-tank.

“We have neither plans or programs nor concerns regarding the presence of the Russian 102nd military base [stationed in Gyumri] on Armenian soil. We maintain a close partnership with the Russian Federation – well-established economic and political ties,” the Armenian head of government said when asked if Yerevan had requested that Moscow withdraw its base.

The relations between Armenia and Russia are currently at the transformation stage, Pashinyan continued in the video of a speech released by his press service. “Today, we are building new relations with Russia. We are resolute and we would like to develop cooperation with Russia, but these relations are actually changing in a number of aspects,” he explained.

The Armenian prime minister highlighted the decisive role of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the November 8, 2020 ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to him, the ceasefire deal later transformed into the declaration signed between Yerevan and Baku in Washington.

TASS