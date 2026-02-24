Presanctified Liturgy at the Phanar with prayers for Ukraine’s war victims (VIDEO)

With patriarchal solemnity, the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts was celebrated on Clean Tuesday at the Patriarchal Cathedral at the Phanar, on the occasion of the Feast of the Finding of the Precious Head of Saint John the Forerunner and Baptist. The service was presided over by the Ecumenical Patriarch, who offered prayers for the spiritual strengthening of the faithful as they enter the ascetic journey of Holy and Great Lent.

At the conclusion of the Liturgy, a Trisagion service was offered for the repose of the souls of all victims of the war in Ukraine, marking four years since the Russian invasion of the country.

It is recalled that the war in Ukraine began with the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022 and has now entered its fifth year. After four years of hostilities, it is widely regarded as the bloodiest conflict on European soil since the Second World War.

Orthodox Times