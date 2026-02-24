Azerbaijan, Armenia officials discuss confidence-building steps

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met Tuesday with his Armenian counterpart Robert Abisoghomonyan to discuss potential confidence-building measures through multilateral platforms and international organizations, officials said.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission, the two met in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of a U.N. Human Rights Council session.

Their meeting continued contacts previously held at a higher political level between the two Southern Caucasus neighbors, the statement said.

Baku and Yerevan continue diplomatic engagement following months of momentum toward normalizing relations after Azerbaijan’s 2023 anti-terror operation in Karabakh, which restored full sovereignty over the region. Türkiye has consistently encouraged dialogue and long-term peace in the South Caucasus, supporting efforts aimed at regional stability, transportation links, and the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty.

Both sides have recently exchanged statements signaling cautious optimism, though issues such as border delimitation, regional connectivity, and mutual security assurances remain under negotiation.

Sabah Gazetesi