 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Azerbaijan, Armenia officials discuss confidence-building steps

2026-02-24

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met Tuesday with his Armenian counterpart Robert Abisoghomonyan to discuss potential confidence-building measures through multilateral platforms and international organizations, officials said.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission, the two met in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of a U.N. Human Rights Council session.

Their meeting continued contacts previously held at a higher political level between the two Southern Caucasus neighbors, the statement said.

Baku and Yerevan continue diplomatic engagement following months of momentum toward normalizing relations after Azerbaijan’s 2023 anti-terror operation in Karabakh, which restored full sovereignty over the region. Türkiye has consistently encouraged dialogue and long-term peace in the South Caucasus, supporting efforts aimed at regional stability, transportation links, and the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty.

Both sides have recently exchanged statements signaling cautious optimism, though issues such as border delimitation, regional connectivity, and mutual security assurances remain under negotiation.

Sabah Gazetesi

Yorumlar kapatıldı.