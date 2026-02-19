Greek President to Archbishop of Athens: Church of Greece carries out significant scientific work

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas, met earlier today with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, who was accompanied by members of the Holy Synod’s Special Committee on Cultural Identity of the Church of Greece.

During the meeting, Archbishop Ieronymos presented the President with the three volumes of proceedings from the three academic conferences organized by the Church of Greece to mark the 100th anniversary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe.

President Tasoulas thanked the delegation and praised the excellent organization of the Church of Greece’s conferences, noting their contribution to promoting scholarly dialogue. He emphasized that, beyond its widely acknowledged social work, the Church of Greece also carries out significant, high-level academic work through its conferences and publications—such as those organized for the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in 1821, and those currently being prepared for the bicentennial commemorations of the Exodus of Messolonghi and the Battle of Navarino.

Photo: EUROKINISSI / Christos Bonis / Holy Synod

Orthodox Times