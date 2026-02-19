Former Prince Andrew arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is in custody over his links to the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police have been looking into allegations he shared documents with Epstein when he was a British trade envoy. Officers have also carried out searches at two addresses in England, including the former prince’s residence at Sandringham. Also: a UN fact-finding mission in Sudan has determined that atrocities carried out against non-Arabs by the Rapid Support Forces in Darfur point to genocide. As the Board of Peace meets for the first time in Washington, is Hamas regaining control of Gaza? The paradox of China – the world’s biggest polluter has installed more solar and wind projects than the rest of the world. A British couple are sentenced to ten years in prison in Iran. And as the celebrated conservationist David Attenborough approaches 100, we look back at his most memorable broadcast.

The Global News Podcast brings you the breaking news you need to hear, as it happens. Listen for the latest headlines and current affairs from around the world. Politics, economics, climate, business, technology, health – we cover it all with expert analysis and insight.

Get the news that matters, delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends, plus special bonus episodes reacting to urgent breaking stories. Follow or subscribe now and never miss a moment.

BBC