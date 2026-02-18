Vatican declines to join Gaza Peace Council

The Vatican will not take part in the proposed Peace Council for Gaza, while Italy will participate in the process as an observer, according to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See.

“The Vatican will not participate in the Peace Council for Gaza. We note that Italy will take part as an observer,” Cardinal Parolin told journalists.

He added that there are aspects of the initiative that raise concerns and require further clarification. “There are points that create some questions and for which explanations would be needed. It is important that an attempt is being made to provide a response, but there are critical issues for which solutions must be found,” he said.

Cardinal Parolin also stressed that one of the Vatican’s key concerns relates to the international framework for managing such crises. Speaking to reporters, he explained that at the global level, it is primarily the United Nations that handles these types of international crises, suggesting that any new initiative should take into account existing mechanisms and responsibilities.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times