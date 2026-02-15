West using Armenia as a tool in confrontation with Russia — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The West is using Armenia as a tool in its geopolitical struggle in its confrontation with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

“Recently, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted in an interview that Armenia’s position does not imply harming Russia’s interests. Nevertheless, we see that Yerevan is accelerating its military-political and economic rapprochement with Western countries and associations. We have repeatedly told our Armenian partners that for the West – and they have no longer hidden this – Armenia is a tool in its geopolitical struggle in its confrontation with Moscow,” he said.

According to Galuzin, Yerevan is aware of Moscow’s fundamental assessments regarding the incompatibility of joining the EU with membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. He stressed that if Yerevan were to switch to the regulatory framework of another integration association, it would be unable to ensure compliance with the EAEU’s norms and regulations, which would entail corresponding consequences.

“We expect the republic to proceed from a pragmatic approach: high growth rates in the Armenian economy, low inflation, a strong national currency, and a vast market for Armenian products—all of which are guaranteed by cooperation with Russia and within the EAEU,” the deputy minister stated.

Galuzin noted that, as before, Russia believes Yerevan is Moscow’s natural ally in the South Caucasus. The strategic status of Russia-Armenia relations is enshrined in a solid legal framework, he recalled.

“We have always advocated for a strong and truly sovereign Armenian state. We are convinced that there is no alternative to the allied cooperation between Russia and Armenia. Strong ties between our countries and peoples largely form the foundation for the stable development of the republic and the region as a whole. Bilateral cooperation and coordinated work within the framework of common Eurasian structures are the key to Armenia’s future prosperity,” Galuzin stated.

