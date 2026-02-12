The General Secretary of WCC visited the Patriarch of Jerusalem

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem received the Hegumen of the Holy Monastery of Saint Simeon at Katamon, Archimandrite Parthenios, who requested that the Patriarch honour the feast of Saint Symeon the God-Receiver on the day following the Feast of the Presentation.

Thereafter, Patriarch Theophilos received a large group of pilgrims from the Moscow Patriarchate under Metropolitan Seraphim of Penza, together with pilgrims from the Patriarchate of Romania. Subsequently, He received in private audience the General Secretary of the World Council of Churches, Dr Jerry Pillay, who was accompanied by Mr Yousef Daher.

Finally, Patriarch Theophilos received the General Secretary together with the other Heads of the Churches of Jerusalem. During this meeting, the Patriarch discussed the longstanding and ongoing cooperation between the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, as a member of the Central Committee, and the World Council of Churches. Moreover, He presented him with an ivory cross, that he might bless and adorn his office with it, and also bestowed upon him the medal struck by the Patriarchate on the occasion of the 2000th anniversary of Christianity.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Orthodox Times