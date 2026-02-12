Ecumenical Patriarch to address Greek Parliament in May

The President of the Hellenic Parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis, extended invitations to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, to address the Plenary Session of the House, which they accepted.

According to reports, the Ecumenical Patriarch’s speech is scheduled for May 5, 2026, and the President of the Republic of Cyprus’s speech is scheduled for May 12-14, 2026.

Twenty-seven years ago, on May 24, 1999, during the presidency of Apostolos Kaklamanis, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addressed the representatives of the Greek Nation from the podium of the Plenary Session of Parliament, saying, “Greetings of love and the blessing of the Mother, the Holy Great Church of Christ, to the representatives of the Greek Nation, and through them to the entire devout and beloved Greek People.”

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times