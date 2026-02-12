After Vance Visit, the Kremlin Says Russia Will Develop Ties with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia intends to further develop its relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after US Vice President JD Vance visited the two South Caucasus nations.

The United States and Azerbaijan signed a strategic partnership, and Vance signed a nuclear deal with Armenia which operates an ageing ‌Soviet-era nuclear ‌power plant and is ‌looking to ⁠commission a new ⁠one.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Azerbaijan and Armenia were sovereign countries who had the right to develop their own foreign policies and that Moscow had deep mutually-beneficial ties with both nations.

“We have ⁠a huge range of bilateral ‌relations with both Baku ‌and Yerevan, covering all possible areas. These ‌include mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, ‌mutual investments, cultural relations, and so on.

“And, of course, we intend to further develop our relations with our partners so that they ‌are beneficial not only for us, but also for them.”

Peskov said ⁠Russia ⁠was well placed to tender for any new nuclear power plant in Armenia.

“As the most advanced country in the world in this field, Russia is capable of withstanding the highest level of international competition,” said Peskov. “If such competition is demanded by partners, Russia is capable of providing better quality for many years to come at a lower cost.”

