‘We will not act against Russia, but will always act in Armenia’s interests’ — Pashinyan

Pashinyan on Vance visit and new opportunities

“We will not act against Russia, but will always act in Armenia’s interests. That is our strategy,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television. He stressed that Yerevan conveys the same message to its international partners: “There has been, is not, and will not be any intention in our agenda to harm Russia or Russian interests.”

Mr Pashinyan said problems can arise but can also be resolved, adding that the Armenian authorities are ready for open dialogue. He pointed to the Washington agreements of 8 August 2025 and Moscow’s concerns in that context. The prime minister said Armenia had previously presented Russia with a proposal similar to the “Trump Route”.

“We only needed five words. Those words are territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and the inviolability of borders. We said: write these five words on paper, and I am ready to sign that document at any time. And there is no exaggeration in what I say.”

“The “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) is a road intended to link Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory. For several years, Yerevan and Baku were unable to reach an agreement on the issue. Azerbaijan demanded a route it called the “Zangezur corridor”. The Armenian authorities said they were ready to unblock all transport links, but rejected the term “corridor”, which they argued implied a loss of control, or sovereign rights, over the territory. Only on 8 August, in Washington, did the sides agree that the road would remain under Armenia’s sovereign control, while the United States would join the unblocking process as a business partner. As a result, the project became known as the “Trump Route”, after the mediator.

Pashinyan said tensions could arise between the sides, but Armenia did not intend to enter into conflict with Russia. Instead, he said, Yerevan would discuss all issues while prioritising and defending its own interests.

The prime minister also commented on the US vice-president’s visit and the TRIPP project, his talks with Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi, the issue of Russia restoring sections of railway lines to connect with Azerbaijan and Turkey, the upcoming elections in Armenia, and his initiative to renew the Armenian Church.

“We got what we expected”: on Vance’s visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the US vice-president’s visit drew global attention to Armenia.

“It is very important that the American investment community is paying more attention to the opportunities that have opened up, and are opening up, in Armenia.”

The prime minister said Yerevan got what it expected from Vance’s visit. He said the investment figures announced during the trip would “turn into concrete projects and specific locations”. He added that the statements already showed “strong political will from the United States in support of Armenia”. According to the prime minister, the programmes now under way stem from the peace agenda and confirm the success of the Washington agreements.

“We did not talk about the situation on the border or about regional tensions. What does that mean? It means such issues are not on the agenda. Of course, questions related to the conflict or the post-conflict situation remain, and they were discussed,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan also said the issue of Armenians held in Baku came up during the talks with Vance, but he gave no details. He said experience showed the matter should be resolved “without unnecessary noise.”

‘United States says sovereign Armenia will exist for at least 99 years’

Speaking about the Armenian-US “Trump Route” project, Pashinyan said the investment programme would last at least 99 years.

“The world’s number one superpower is saying that Armenia will exist for 99 years as an independent, sovereign state. And there will be peace and a normal investment environment here.”

Pashinyan said he did not know of any other period in history when Armenia had a 99-year perspective guaranteed by a superpower.

“Armenian businesses could use Azerbaijani railways for exports”

Pashinyan said the talks with the Azerbaijani delegation in Abu Dhabi focused mainly on economic issues.

“We discussed which economic projects are of mutual interest and talked about bilateral trade.”

The prime minister stressed that railway links from Armenia to other countries through Azerbaijani territory were also possible.

“Azerbaijani representatives assured us that this railway would not be closed. They confirmed that Armenian businesses could use Azerbaijani railways for exports.”

He was referring in particular to exports from Armenia to Russia, Central Asia and China. At the moment, Armenian businesses use the route only for imports.

Pashinyan said that once the railway projects are completed, road links will also open. Negotiations on that issue are already under way.

“We must not lose our competitive advantage”: on railway restoration

Armenia expects Russia to restore missing sections of railway in Ijevan, Yeraskh and Akhurik. The plan involves rebuilding and constructing tracks that lead to the borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey. These sections will allow all routes to operate as part of the wider “Trump Route.” Without them, Armenia cannot fully unblock its transport links. Pashinyan said he had personally asked Russian partners to take these steps, but Moscow has not yet given an official response.

The appeal to Russia is linked to the fact that the company operating Armenia’s railways — South Caucasus Railways — is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russian Railways. In early 2008, Armenia signed a 30-year concession agreement that handed the management of Armenian Railways to the Russian company. The contract allows for a ten-year extension if both sides agree. However, officials in Armenia are now discussing the possibility of ending the arrangement if Russia cannot take on the work urgently.

The Armenian prime minister said it was important to have railway sections from Zangilan to Meghri and from Meghri to Nakhchivan, as Turkey and Azerbaijan had announced plans to build a line from Kars to Nakhchivan.

“We expect the international route to run along the Yeraskh–Akhurik line, where a functioning railway already exists. Only a few kilometres of track are missing in the Yeraskh section. Even less is missing in Akhurik, which is already at the Turkish border. We now need to focus on our competitive advantages.”

He said that in the current tense international environment, the Kars–Nakhchivan railway appeared more advantageous, as Russian Railways operates the line passing through Armenia.

“We feel that we are losing our competitive advantage. We need to understand what to do, because this is not a matter of one, two, three or four years,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He added that restoring the missing railway sections was not a problem financially or technically. However, the railway must meet modern standards. In particular, it needs to allow higher speeds, which would require additional investment.

In any case, Pashinyan said Armenia should look for ways to resolve the issue with Russia “in a friendly logic”. He stressed that this concerned Armenia’s long-term strategic interests.

“All friendly countries should be interested in making sure our interests are protected, not pushed into a dead end.”

‘The Church is trying to present itself as a foreign state within a state’

Commenting on tensions with senior clergy, Pashinyan said he needed to explain to society what he meant by renewing the church. He said two key points should guide that process:

the church cannot function as a state within a state,

the clergy should not engage in politics or take part in domestic political life.

“Unfortunately, recently we have repeatedly seen signs that the church is trying to present itself not only as a state within a state, but also as a foreign state within a state,” he said.

As an example of the church’s involvement in politics, Pashinyan pointed to calls for his resignation. The Catholicos himself made such a demand. One archbishop also led the opposition movement Sacred Struggle.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, church reform would require dignified conduct from the clergy, financial transparency and the introduction of accountability mechanisms.

“There is information that is now being clarified, including reports that shadow funds have entered Armenia for political purposes through the activities of the Armenian Apostolic Church.”

The prime minister also claimed that since 2020, almost all churches across Armenia have featured sermons containing “radical political texts.” He described the “use of the altar for political preaching” as sacrilege.

‘Armenia is turning from a periphery into a centre‘

Speaking about the parliamentary elections due on 7 June 2026, Pashinyan said:

“We must make not a political, but a historic choice.”

He described the main achievement of his government as the establishment of peace. He said it was “not perfect”, but created conditions for prosperity, freedom and happiness.

“Armenia is turning from a periphery into a centre before our eyes. This is happening thanks to the joint efforts of all of us. And at the upcoming elections, the citizen of Armenia must stand up to defend the peace achieved through their efforts, their hardships and their losses.”

He said voters should also defend the country’s transformation from a periphery into a centre of the world. He stressed that the process concerned the entire region.

“That is the guarantee of peace — when peace is more beneficial for all the countries of our region than its absence.”

