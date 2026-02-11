Special Report: Ethnic Armenian Refugee Integration & Protection Following the 2023 Azerbaijani Takeover of Artsakh

By Kristie Moore

Following an Azerbaijani military offensive in September 2023, an estimated 115,000 ethnic Armenians fled Artsakh (often referred to as Nagorno-Karabakh). They included roughly 30,000 children,18,000 people over the age of 65, and several thousand disabled people, including those injured from fighting in the war. This attack followed a nine-month blockade of the region, during which local Armenian residents were subjected to malnourishment, a lack of medical supplies, and deep psychological distress. In the early days after the clearing out of Artsakh, the Armenian government, along with international organizations and local NGOs, worked closely to provide support and aid to the refugee population.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia quickly acted to address the influx of refugees, conducting a Rapid Needs assessment (RNA) to identify immediate needs like shelter, relief items, and other forms of urgent support. This was followed by an in-depth Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) to support mid- and long-term planning efforts. These led to the Armenia Refugee Response Plan (RRP), which was launched in October 2023 in collaboration with the UNHCR. The Government’s response was carefully coordinated and included joint efforts between different ministries and departments. It’s been over two years since Artsakh was taken over, and efforts to support refugees have continued–albeit with considerable challenges. They include the lack of finances necessary to maintain the level of assistance required by refugees, the reluctance of the Artsakh Armenians to integrate into Armenian society through the acceptance of citizenship, and the disconnect between refugees’ long-term hopes and those expressed by Prime Minister Pashinyan. In combination, these factors will create a long, difficult road for the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

https://www.genocidewatch.com/single-post/special-report-ethnic-armenian-refugee-integration-protection-following-the-2023-azerbaijani-tak