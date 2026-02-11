Sarkis ‘Sako’ Mahserejian, Long-Time Asbarez Columnist and ARF Press Pioneer, Passes Away

On Tuesday morning, the newspaper’s editorial team was informed that long-time Asbarez columnist and a pioneering leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation press Sarkis “Sako” Mahserejian passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday, from complications from a medical procedure he had had in December.

For more than three decades, Mahserejian’s analysis and commentary about the realities in Armenia, Artsakh, as well as the world—and especially the Middle East—have enriched our publication on an almost daily basis and as part of our special issues.

Before moving to the United State and settling in Los Angeles, Mahserejian served years at our sister publication Aztag in Beirut as a writer then Executive Edior and Manager, and was instrumental in training future staff of the newspaper.

He has published several volumes targeted at the new generation of Armenians with the aim of strengthening their patriotism and defining their role as future leaders of our Nation. For many decades, Mahserejian served as the Chancellor at the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The talented and accomplished editor leaves behind a rich trove of his work as a legacy to the press and to future generations.

In Sarkis Mahserejian’s passing Asbarez, and the Armenian perss in general, loses a dedicated, unwavering idealist, journalist and activist.

The Editorial Board and staff of the Asbarez offers its sincere condolences to the Mahserejian family and his relatives, as well as his countless colleagues and collaborators.

To all of us he was, and he will always remain, our “Sako.”

Asbarez