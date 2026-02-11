Ruben Vardanyan Elevates Artsakh in Closing Statement in Baku Court

The former state minister of Artsakh, who is facing a possible life sentence from a Baku military court, elevated Artsakh and its spirit in closing statements he made Tuesday as his trial drew to a close.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s office has recommended a life sentence and the court has recessed for the state-appointed judges presiding over the sham trial make a final ruling.

During a phone conversation with his family members, Vardanyan relayed the content of his closing statement, saying that he refused to participate in the sham trial and rejected the state-appointed defense attorney, who was not representing his interests but the states.

Instead, he spoke about dignity, responding and peace, emphasizing that it would be possible between equals.

“On February 10, I made a closing statement, prohibiting the lawyer from presenting defense arguments, since I consider that what is happening is not a trial, but a judicial farce, since there was no possibility for a normal judicial process. Therefore, despite the resistance of the judges, the lawyer did not present any arguments or justifications. And I spoke very briefly,” Vardanyan explained.

“We must understand,” he said, “we have a long road toward peace, which is not easy.”

“Peace can only be when there will be two equal neighbors,” Vardanyan emphasized.

“If one demeans oneself in front of the other, nothing will work, there will be no peace. I hope that we will realize this and understand that everything depends only on us—our ability to self-restore, to respect ourselves, without losing the realization that we really need to live in peace in our region,” Vardanyan said.

“I have said to the court and repeated it three times when they attempted to stop me from saying: Artsakh was, Artsakh is, and Artsakh will continued to exist,” the former State Minster said. “This is not a legal question, but a fact that one simply cannot take and erase anyone. And I am deeply convinced of this.”

Vardanyan declared that he is proud to have represented the Armenian people.

“I am not afraid of any punishment or decision and I am ready to accept it absolutely calmly, because what is happening is not a trial, but a judgment. And, unfortunately, they did not take the opportunity, did not take advantage of the opportunity to conduct a normal judicial process which would have enabled laying the foundation for a truly long-term peace. Instead, they organized an incomprehensible, unprofessional show, which, unfortunately, did not benefit anyone, and first of all, the Azerbaijani state itself. I am sure [of it],” Vardanyan said.

https://asbarez.com/ruben-vardanyan-elevates-artsakh-in-closing-statement-in-baku-court/?fbclid=IwY2xjawP6VOxleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeuA9BRSoit6ggcP2wH6GmppepwpIDmjaMQzIm9OsJMYyejbBzsR0r0BQ1Qy0_aem_1h7upH1QuMebBHJA2vPN4w