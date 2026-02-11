ReflectSpace to Feature Solo Exhibit by Rachel Hakimian Emenaker

ReflectSpace at Glendale Central Library will present “Dreams Gather Here”, a solo exhibition by Rachel Hakimian Emenaker, on view from February 17 through April 26.

The exhibition explores how the cultural memory of diasporic communities is preserved in the history of material objects. Moving across geographies that include Armenia, Lebanon, Russia, South America, and the United States, Emenaker’s work reflects on how people, objects, and gestures carry memory through time, forming the foundations of new futures and new cities.

Lived experiences and movement shape and inspire Emenaker’s hybrid and diasporic sensibilities. Employing batik (wax and dye), sculpture, tile and other media, Emenaker’s work is a meditation on diasporic architecture. Fragments, inherited gestures, and long-traveled materials converge in sculptural and installation-based works that speak directly to communities like Los Angeles, Moscow, Kessab, and Van—cities that witness, absorb, and hold countless diasporic and migratory stories and dreams.

“For communities shaped by migration, grief, and rupture, dreaming can be a way of re-remembering and reimagining,” says Emenaker. “Dreams often become portable homes, a place to rest when permanence is impossible.” “Dreams Gather Here” allows us that precious moment to pause and reflect on what dreams and home may mean to us.

Opening Reception will be Saturday, February 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Artist Talk with Rachel Hakimian Emenaker will take place Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“Dreams Gather Here” is curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan.

Asbarez