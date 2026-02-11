New Book Documents Armenian Cultural Heritage Sites in Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh

The Two-Volume Publication Catalogues 5,658 Ancient Armenian Religious and Cultural Sites in Artsakh

YEREVAN — Spiritual Artsakh NGO announced the release of “The Tangible Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Artsakh”, a comprehensive, two-volume ethnographic publication detailing endangered, millennia-old, Armenian religious and cultural heritage sites across Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh. The 1,088-page publication authenticates 5,658 diverse monuments in 308 indigenous Armenian settlements across eight regions of Artsakh, which are at risk, following the large-scale and complete displacement of the Armenian population from Artsakh in 2023. The publication is available for free download in both English and Armenian.

“Our publication is a testament to the enduring resilience of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenians and the significance of safeguarding and preserving our Christian heritage,” said Dr. Vahram Balayan, co-author and Professor of Historical Sciences. “The concise inventory provides photographs of numerous sites—many of which were tragically and deliberately destroyed, altered, or remain at risk. By educating future generations, this critical documentation advocates for legal protections through relevant international platforms and organizations.”

Since 2020, 150,000 indigenous Armenians have been displaced from their ancestral homeland of Artsakh following the 44-day war in 2020, a subsequent 10-month blockade, and a renewed military offensive by Azerbaijan. Offering a comprehensive inventory of cultural heritage monuments, including monasteries, churches, khachkars (cross-stones), and cemeteries, the publication authenticates each site by detailing its location, type, period, function, architectural style, artistry, historical context, and current state of preservation.

While raising global awareness of the urgency to protect these cultural monuments, this evidence-based repository supports academic research on Artsakh’s long-standing historical, ethnographic, cultural, and religious Armenian traditions.

In emphasizing the publication’s core purpose, co-author and Associate Professor and Candidate of Historical Sciences, Melanya Balayan, said, “We aim to ensure that the rich cultural tapestry of Artsakh is not forgotten amidst current attempts of state-sponsored erasure.”

“The Tangible Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Artsakh” is co-authored by several notable Artsakh historians, including:

*Dr. Vahram Balayan — Professor of Historical Sciences, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Research Group at the Institute of History, National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

*Melanya Balayan — Associate Professor and Candidate of Historical Sciences, former Director of the Artsakh State Historical and Geographical Museum, Research Fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

*Lernik Hovhannisyan, Chair of Archaeology and Ethnography at Yerevan (Armenia) State University, and former Chair of the Diocesan Council of Artsakh.

*Slava Sargsyan, a recognized expert in monument studies, is known for documenting Armenian monasteries and fortresses in Artsakh.

The publication is funded by the Vahe Fattal Foundation, honoring the memory and legacy of Vahe Fattal, an artist, renowned graphic designer, and the creator of the Republic of Artsakh’s flag, who received the Artsakh Presidential Order of St. Mesrop Mashtots.

For more information about “The Tangible Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Artsakh”, or to arrange interviews with the authors, contact info@artsakhculturalheritage.org. To access downloadable photos of the monuments and the authors, visit the website.

The Spiritual Artsakh NGO was established in 2023 in response to the Artsakh conflict, which resulted in the forced displacement of the indigenous Armenian population from their ancestral homeland. The NGO’s first publication, “The Tangible Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Artsakh”, was initiated by its founders, prominent Artsakh historians Dr. Vahram Balayan, Melanya Balayan, and Professor Lusine Gharakhanyan, Director of the Hovhannes Toumanian Museum in Yerevan, Armenia, and former Artsakh Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport.

The NGO’s mission is to preserve, document, and maintain a comprehensive knowledge repository of Artsakh that is grounded in tangible evidence of the rich and ancient ethnographic, cultural, and religious heritage of Artsakh’s Armenian population.

Asbarez