Holy Cross Launches Global Digital Platform for Orthodox Teaching

Tobias Straney

HCHC launches The Scriptorium Initiative to bring Orthodox teaching and preaching into the digital age.

BROOKLINE, MA — Hellenic College Holy Cross (HCHC) has officially launched The Scriptorium Initiative (TSI) website, a new digital platform designed to extend the seminary’s teaching and preaching beyond the classroom to a global audience. The initiative was developed under the vision and leadership of Dean Fr. Eugen J. Pentiuc, who described it as a modern “scriptorium,” echoing the historic spaces at Qumran and in Medieval monasteries where thought and writing flourished.

The TSI website offers “office” locations—mini personalized websites for faculty—to provide an environment for teaching, preaching, and proclaiming the word of God. Fr. Pentiuc said, “Our hope is that the website will become the etheric (digital) agora for a dynamic, continuous, and influential, exchange of ideas between Holy Cross faculty and various groups such as clergy, faithful, or just seekers of truth, beauty, and meaning in a world of rapid change.”

TSI will host a comprehensive continuing education program called Catechesis, offering four-week modules for clergy to refresh theological knowledge and learn digital ministry skills, while lay learners can explore the essentials of Orthodox faith. Funded in part by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the initiative combines online and in-person offerings, including courses, webinars, workshops, podcasts, and online television, fostering compelling preaching and spiritual formation worldwide.

Previously, the UOJ reported that HCHC won a $75 million Lilly Endowment Grant to revamp priestly formation.

https://uoj.news/news/86411-holy-cross-launches-global-digital-platform-for-orthodox-teaching?fbclid=IwY2xjawP9exZleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETJOTW15MGNESU1qRnV0QU45c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHqhLmCF-UOfwSrW73YOU3fPgmrzAMcyBX0ZgMsgvzvVezaHvpsdTmWwvQqp5_aem_pizTzmjrzb1KmGvCk1F5cg