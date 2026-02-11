Canonization of Saints Tikhon and Hadji-Georgis by the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ecumenical Patriarchate proceeded with the canonization of Saint Tikhon of Russia and Saint Hadji-Georgis the Athonite during its session today, presided over by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Elder Tikhon of Mount Athos

Elder Tikhon, known in the world as Timotheos, was born in 1884 in Russia into a devout family and from a young age desired to dedicate his life to God. Despite his parents’ concerns, he undertook pilgrimages to more than 200 monasteries throughout Russia, then to Sinai and the Holy Land, and finally settled on Mount Athos, where he lived an ascetic life in Karoulia and other hermitages, engaging in strict spiritual struggles.

His humility and perseverance in ascetic labor brought him the abundant Grace of God, as a result of which many suffering people sought him out for counsel and consolation. He was eventually ordained a priest to offer the remission of sins through the Holy Sacrament of Confession, while continuing to live in the fear of God, humility, and unceasing prayer.

Of particular significance is the fact that he was the spiritual father of Saint Paisios. Saint Paisios himself spoke with reverence and deep emotion about his Elder, acknowledging the profound influence he had on the formation of his spiritual path. Their relationship stands as a living example of obedience, love, and authentic spiritual guidance.

In 1968, Elder Tychon foresaw his death, and in his final days, he lived in seclusion, alone, with complete devotion to prayer, remaining fully united with God.

Elder Hadji-Georgis of Mount Athos

Elder Hadji-Georgis, known in the world as Gabriel, was born in Kermira of Cappadocia as the firstborn son of Iordanis and Maria. From an early age, he came into contact with monastic life through his aunt, while he struggled greatly to learn how to read. Through fervent prayers and the intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos, he was granted the ability to read, a fact confirmed by the church sexton.

At the age of fourteen, he remained in Constantinople to pray for his uncle, who had converted to Islam, and who ultimately returned to the Christian faith. His ascetic life impressed even Sultan Mahmud II, who showed favor toward Christians. Despite life at the palace, Gabriel chose the path of salvation and made his way to Mount Athos, where he became a monk at the Monastery of Gregoriou, receiving the name Georgios, and was later called Hatzigeorgis after his pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

He was strict in fasting and prayer, leading the brotherhood of Kavsokalyvia in spiritual struggles and offering support to those in distress. His reputation spread far and wide, and his holiness was so evident that the Athonite monks used his name as a symbol of fasting and asceticism. Despite trials, including his exile from Mount Athos, he preserved the integrity of his spiritual stature and continued to support Christians living under tyranny.

Orthodox Times