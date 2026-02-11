Armenian prime minster says Azerbaijan opens transit routes for Armenian goods

Nikol Pashinyan urges businesses to utilize railway export corridors through Azerbaijani territory following high-level assurances

Alperen Aktas

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday that Azerbaijan has permitted the export of Armenian goods through its territory, citing high-level assurances on the opening of railway transit routes.

“Our businesses should record that the railway export route through Azerbaijan is open,” Pashinyan told lawmakers in parliament, adding that the government received guarantees at the highest level to facilitate the movement.

He said Yerevan will submit its observations regarding the “Trump Route” agreement project to the US in the coming days, noting that a feasibility study for the initiative is underway.

Regarding energy infrastructure, Pashinyan stated that Armenia is still evaluating options for a new nuclear power plant, maintaining that discussions with international partners continue to ensure the project meets national interests.

The remarks follow a recent agreement signed in Yerevan between the Armenian government and US Vice President JD Vance concerning the implementation of American modular reactors.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/armenian-prime-minster-says-azerbaijan-opens-transit-routes-for-armenian-goods/3827419