Armenian Legislative Caucus Announces Armenian Genocide Remembrance Scholarship Contests

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is accepting applications for its 2026 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Scholarship Contests, inviting California high school students (grades 9 to 12) to participate in an essay and visual arts competition marking the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The contests aim to increase awareness of the Armenian Genocide while highlighting the cultural resilience, civic contributions, and lived experiences of Armenian Americans in California. Scholarship applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 24, 2026, through mainstream and Armenian media outlets. All recipients will be notified directly by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and recognized by Foundation members during the Annual Armenian Advocacy Day.Visual arts finalists will be invited to display original artwork at the California State Capitol.

This year’s theme, Reimagining California, invites students to explore Armenian American experiences through meaningful moments and conversations that highlight the community’s cultural resilience and its role in California’s history and future.

Full contest guidelines, eligibility requirements, award details, and submission instructions are available in the official scholarship supplement

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Essay Contest

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Visual Arts Contest

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Students may enter both contests. However, each application must be submitted separately using the official submission form. All materials must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27. No exceptions and no extensions will be granted.

Essay Scholarship Contest

Prompt

Select one of the following:

*A Californian Armenian you know, or

*A California-based Armenian community event, story, or experience you have participated in, observed, or learned about.

Using your selected person or experience as a starting point, reimagine California through the stories, contributions, or future of its Armenian community.

Required Elements

*Context: Who or what you selected and why

*Impact: Specific moments, conversations, or details that stood out

*Reimagination: How this person or experience expands or challenges your understanding of California’s culture, identity, or future

*Connection: What this perspective means to you and why it matters for California

Formatting Requirements

*750–1,000 words (maximum four pages)

*Typed, double-spaced, 8.5″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins in Arial, 11-point font

*Applicant’s first and last name and page number at the top of each page

Visual Arts Scholarship Contest

Prompt

Create an original artwork that reimagines California through the stories, perspectives, or future of its Armenian community. Select two themes from the list below:

*Roots & migration

*Identity & belonging

*Community resilience

*Art, culture, & storytelling

*Future visions & innovation

*Justice & civic voice

*Places & neighborhoods

*Intergenerational connections

Artist Statement (300–500 words)

The statement must:

*Identify the two selected themes

*Explain the story, idea, or future vision depicted

*Describe artistic choices (symbolism, color, imagery, composition)

*Reflect on how the artwork expresses a vision of California shaped by its Armenian community

Formatting Requirements

*Typed, double-spaced, 8.5″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins in Arial, 11-point font

*Applicant’s first and last name at the top of the page

*Artwork must be original and created solely by the applicant

*Accepted media: drawing, painting, photography, digital illustration, or graphic design

*Maximum size: 11″ x 17″

*Maximum weight: 25 pounds

*Submit up to five (5) high-resolution photographs taken in good lighting and from multiple angles

*Submissions may not include nudity, graphic violence, profanity, offensive or derogatory language, racial slurs, or replicated artwork

