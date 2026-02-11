Announcement

It is with great sorrow that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announced the passing of its veteran members, a decades-long dedicated leader of the ARF press, columnist, editor and ideological torchbearer unger Sarkis Mahserejian, which occurred on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles.

All ARF members in the region are mourning unger Sarkis’ passing and share their grief with his family and relatives.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

February 10, 2026

Asbarez