USA: Greece’s event at the UN for World Greek Language Day

The Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations hosted an event at UN headquarters on Monday, 9 February 2026, on the occasion of the World Greek Language Day, highlighting the contribution of the Greek language to dialogue and multilingualism within the international system.

The discussion was organized following the proclamation of 9 February as the World Greek Language Day by UNESCO, during its 43rd General Conference in November 2025. Participants highlighted “the timeless contribution of the Greek language to global culture” and its continuing importance for contemporary global dialogue.

Opening the event, the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN, Ambassador Aglaia Balta, highlighted “the deep and lasting imprint of the Greek language.” She emphasized that “language is not just a tool of communication but a bridge of understanding.”

Balta recounted a recent incident in New York, when a taxi driver asked the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs in New York “about the continuity of the Greek language and how similar ancient and modern Greek are”, a question that she said “captures the deep and lasting influence of the Greek language across time and cultures.”

Linking the event to Greece’s priorities in the Security Council, Balta noted that the national motto “Dialogue, Diplomacy, Democracy” reflects the same principles embodied by the Greek language: “communication, consultation and the search for common understanding as a path to peace.”

Source: ANA-MPA

