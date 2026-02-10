Kirill to Patriarch of Antioch: You carry out a responsible ministry for the good of the Church

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow has sent a congratulatory message to Patriarch John X of Antioch on the anniversary of his patriarchal enthronement.

Addressing Patriarch John X with fraternal love in Christ, Patriarch Kirill warmly conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on this significant anniversary in the life and ministry of the Primate of the Antiochian Church.

In his message, Patriarch Kirill noted that, by the wise Providence of the Almighty, Patriarch John X was placed at the helm of the Church of God on the ancient land of Antioch, sanctified by the labors and preaching of the chief Apostles Peter and Paul and of many other holy men. Following in their footsteps, he said, Patriarch John X offers his life for the flock, cares tirelessly for the spiritual needs of the faithful entrusted to him, and brings consolation to all who are in sorrow.

On this festive day, Patriarch Kirill wished Patriarch John X peace of soul and good health, the all-powerful help of the Lord, and continued success in carrying out his high and responsible primatial ministry for the good of the Church and the salvation of the faithful.

Orthodox Times