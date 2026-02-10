In Baku, Vance Reportedly Does Not Respond to Question on Armenian Hostages

During a press statement in Baku on Tuesday, Vice-President JD Vance reportedly did not respond to a reporter’s inquiry on whether he will discuss the issue of prisoners–among them Armenian captives–being held in Azerbaijan.

Instead Vance and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan reportedly laughed while escorting reporters out of the room ahead of their meeting.

Before leaving Armenia, Vance gave reporters a tacit pledge that he will raise the issue of Armenian prisoners during his meetings with Aliyev.

“You asked, are we going to talk about the Armenian prisoners? That’s certainly going to come up,” Vance told a reporter in Yerevan upon his departure.

However, he added that Washington maintains strong relations with both sides.

“We’ve had a very good relationship with both the Prime Minister here, but also President Aliyev in Azerbaijan,” Vance said.

Vance also noted that he had heard the Armenian Prime Minister express optimism about the peace deal, “based on where we are compared to where we were just a few months ago.”

“We’re certainly going to raise a number of topics, but I think we’re going to continue to work very successfully with the Azeris and the Armenians,” Vance said.

Vance will continue his visit to Baku and hold talks with Azerbaijani government officials. It remains to be seen whether he will discuss the issue of Armenian prisoners being held in Baku illegally during later meetings.

The Vice-President and the Second Lady Usha Vance arrived in Baku on Tuesday evening following a day-long visit to Yerevan. There, in addition to discussing issues related to an agreement reached between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Aliyev and President Trump in Washington last year, Vance also pledged $9 billion in U.S. assistance for Armenia’s nuclear energy sector. The Vice-President also endorsed Pashinyan ahead of the June 7 parliamentary elections.

While addressing the press in Baku, Vance showered Aliyev with praise.

“Apart from President Trump, the only leader in the world who truly has good relations with both Turkey and Israel is Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” Vance said before meeting with Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday.

Vance and Aliyev signed a U.S.-Azerbaijan strategic partnership charter, which lays out the groundwork for the two countries’ future cooperation in various sectors, including transport, nuclear energy and the military.

“The leaders signed the U.S.-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter, which will strengthen bilateral relations between our countries. The United States remains committed to working with Azerbaijan to unlock the great potential of the South Caucasus region,” the U.S. Embassy in Baku said in a press statement.

“We will create prosperity where there was previously conflict,” said Vance, referring to the agreements signed in Washington, which envisions the creation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity—TRIPP, the ABA news agency reported.

“One of the most important factors that can prevent conflicts and wars is for two peoples to work together and achieve great prosperity. Peace was created by the President of the United States, the President of Azerbaijan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia. As a result of joint efforts, peace was established where there had previously been war. In the future, we will create prosperity in places that were once marked only by fighting and conflict,” Vance emphasized.

Similarly, Aliyev praised Azerbaijan’s relations with the U.S. and said TRIPP will provide a unique opportunity for peace in the region.

“One of the important results and Trump-Vance Administration’s efforts in our region is implementation of Trump route for international peace and prosperity, TRIPP,” Aliyev said.

“Not only have we lifted all the restrictions on the transit of cargo through Azerbaijan to Armenia, but we ourselves started to supply oil products to Armenia, thus beginning actual trade and cooperation,” Aliyev added.

