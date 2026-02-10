Elected Officials Welcome Armenian Lawmaker Lilit Galstyan During Special Event at Montebello Monument

MONTEBELLO–– In a powerful and highly visible demonstration of unity, remembrance, and moral leadership, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region led a major and extraordinary gathering, bringing together federal, state, county, and municipal officials alongside community leaders, clergy, educators, and youth.

While April 24 remains the solemn anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the community gathered in Montebello at this time in response to renewed urgency—amid the resurgence of anti-Armenian rhetoric and ongoing human rights concerns affecting Armenians today — and to welcome the visit of Lilit Galstyan, Member of the National Assembly of Armenia, whose presence underscored the strength of Armenia–Diaspora partnership and our shared obligation to safeguard Armenian memory, heritage, and rights. This commemoration affirms that remembrance is not confined to a single date, but is a year-round commitment to truth, education, and justice.

The large and diverse presence of elected officials sent a resounding message: despite ongoing denial efforts and political forces that seek to distort or erase history, the truth of the Armenian Genocide endures and so does the commitment to justice.

The program honored the 1.5 million Armenians systematically murdered in the Ottoman Empire beginning in 1915, while making clear that remembrance is inseparable from present-day responsibility – including confronting genocide denial, defending human rights, and addressing ongoing injustices facing Armenians today.

Opening remarks by ANCA-WR Community Coordinator Garen Jinbachian emphasized that memory is not passive, but an act of resistance against erasure. Jinbachian also noted that at a time when anti-Armenian rhetoric and harmful stereotypes have resurfaced, particularly in public discourse, the gathering stood as a unified rejection of hate, scapegoating, and Armenophobia in all its forms.

A solemn invocation and moment of silence followed, honoring the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and all victims of genocide worldwide.

The program then turned to the next generation, as students from Mesrobian Armenian School delivered a moving tribute through musical performance – demonstrating that Armenian memory lives on not only in monuments, but in the hearts of youth.

“We are here for many reasons other than just remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide. We are here to continue making sure that the Armenian Prisoners of War who are in the cells of Baku are unconditionally released, regardless of whether the Prime Minister of Armenia wants to make that a real priority, or not.” stated ARF Montebello Chapter Chair Jack Hadjinian. “We will make sure that all of our Prisoners of War are returned safely.”

State Sen. Bob Archuleta State Assemblymember Mike Fong LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis ARF Dro Gomideh chair Jack Hadjinian Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian Glendale City Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian Burbank City Councilmember Anthony Konstantine Pasadene Citycouncilmember Rick Cole

“Together, we can stamp out hate and stand for justice. That means demanding the immediate release of Armenian Prisoners of War, held in sham trials in Baku, securing the safe return of displaced Armenians to Artsakh, and protecting our churches and cultural heritage from destruction.” said Chairman of Western United State ARF Central Committee Garo Madenlian, Esq. “This is not just an Armenian cause – it is a human cause, and it’s one we must advance together.”

Visiting from Armenia, Galstyan, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, addressed the crowd during this global moment of recognition, the strength of the Armenia-Diaspora partnership, and the shared obligation to safeguard Armenian heritage, memory, and national rights. Her presence highlighted the unbreakable bond between homeland and Diaspora in the ongoing pursuit of justice.

ARF Bureau Member and Member of Parliament of the Republic of Armenia with Members of the ARF Western United States Central Committee

“When genocide goes unpunished, its perpetrators are emboldened to continue their crimes. The ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh has been met with far too much global silence – a failure of moral responsibility that echoes beyond our region,” Galstyan said. “If the international community had truly upheld genocidal regimes accountable in the past, we might not be witnessing such inhumane atrocities today, from Gaza to Stepanakert.”

Throughout the program, speakers connected the history of the Armenian Genocide to contemporary challenges, including the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh, the right of return for displaced families, and the urgent need for the release of Armenian prisoners of war – reinforcing that genocide prevention and accountability remain unfinished work.

ANCA-WR’s Garen Jinbachian offering opening remarks

The commemoration drew a remarkable and bipartisan showing of public officials, whose presence represented a powerful affirmation that the Armenian Genocide is a matter of historical truth, human rights, and moral responsibility. Their collective participation sent an unmistakable message that efforts to erase or distort history will not prevail, and that leaders at every level of government stand alongside the Armenian-American community in the ongoing pursuit of truth and justice. Leaders in attendance included Representative Judy Chu; California State Senator Bob Archuleta; California State Assembly member Mike Fong; L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis; Montebello Mayor; Georgina Tamayo;, Burbank City Councilmember Konstantine Anthony; Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian; Glendale City Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian, and Pasadena City Councilmember Rick Cole.

“I will never forget the night we finally cast our vote to put the United States on the right side of history and recognize the Armenian Genocide. I will never forget looking up at the gallery and seeing Armenian Americans with tears in their eyes, watching a vote they thought might never happen,” stated Congresswoman Judy Chu. “Simply recognizing the genocide is the bare minimum, – we must do more to stand with Armenia and its people. Congress must stand with the Armenian people and uphold their democracy and security.”

“Today and every day we remember the 1.5 Million Armenians who were systematically murdered, displaced, and silenced,” stated LA County Supervisor Solis in her remarks. “We honor their memory by telling the truth about what happened, as well as committing ourselves to justice, accountability, and prevention.” The Supervisor further continued to say “The recognition is only the first step. There is much more to be done. We must be clear, and united in condemning all efforts to deny, minimize and erase, the historical truth of the Armenian Genocide.”

“Thank you to the Armenian-American community that will not give up. This monument is now a California State Historical Monument.” said California State Senator Bob Archuletta. “While the United States finally has officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, recognition alone is not enough.”

“Thank you to the Armenian National Committee of America for the opportunity to stand with you today. As we remember the 1.5 million lives lost in the Armenian Genocide, gatherings like these are essential to honoring truth, preserving memory, and reaffirming our shared commitment to justice,” said Assemblymember Mike Fong. “I stand in solidarity with the Armenian-American community, and as a proud member of the Armenian Caucus in the State Legislature, alongside dedicated colleagues, we remain committed to ensuring that remembrance is matched with meaningful action.”

“The Armenian Genocide monument behind me stands as more than just stone and sculpture. It stands as a powerful reminder of memory, resilience, and truth,“ said Montebello Mayor Georgina Tamayo. “ For the Armenian community, this sacred site represents both remembrance and survival, a place to reflect on the strength of a people who endured the unimaginable and continue to carry their history forward with dignity.”

“We forget that remembering is not a passive verb. We need to make remembrance an active one. We need to make sure that the atrocities from the pages of history don’t happen again – because we see that they are today,” stateed Burbank City Councilmember Konstantine Anthony. “I’m so disappointed today that we have to dedicate so much time from today’s event talking about a fraudster [Dr. Mehmet Oz] who is coming to our community and bad-mouthing our Armenian-American friends and families. Let us not call it a ‘territorial dispute’ – we know who has lived there for centuries; we know who it belongs to.”

“We are here today to not only remember history, but also to confront it, where it has been denied for too long. The Armenian Genocide is not a closed chapter, it is an ongoing story,” stated City of Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian. “Justice must include the issue of land. The restitution of historical Armenian lands, to the Republic of Armenia, is not a radical demand, but it is a necessary step towards rectifying historical wrongs. And make sure that ‘Never Again’ means ‘Never Again.’”

“I want to remind everyone that this struggle is not new,” stated Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian. “For generations, there have been efforts to erase our history – and even our very existence.” Kassakhian concluded by wishing Galstyan strength, and success in her continued efforts to safeguard Armenia’s future and to secure justice and the rightful return of Armenians to Artsakh.

“Democracy is precious, and it is fragile. The ARF – on behalf of the Armenian people declared independence in 1918, only for it to be snuffed out for the next 70 years. Democracy is precious here in America, and throughout the world.” Pasadena City Councilmember Rick Cole. “We have to stand together against injustice, because human life and democracy are fragile. Because democracy and human life is fragile. What the ANCA has continuously stood for is not only justice for Armenians, but justice for Humans. Thank you for your resilience. I am proud to stand with you, and will stand with you till my last breath.”

Their collective participation served as a powerful rebuke to denial and historical revisionism. It affirmed that public leaders across levels of government stand with the Armenian community in remembrance and in the continued fight for justice, education, and accountability.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn wreath-laying at the base of the monument, symbolizing remembrance, respect, and an enduring pledge that the victims of the Armenian Genocide will never be forgotten, and that the pursuit of justice will continue until truth is universally recognized and meaningful accountability is achieved.

