Ecumenical Patriarch attends in prayer Divine Liturgy at Chapel of St. Charalambos

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, on the feast of the Holy Hieromartyr Charalambos the Wonderworker, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended in prayer the Divine Liturgy celebrated at the chapel dedicated to the saint, located within the Patriarchal complex in the Phanar.

The chapel, which bears the name of Saint Charalambos, also houses a holy spring (hagiasma) associated with the saint’s veneration. The Patriarch joined the faithful in prayer, honoring the memory of the revered hieromartyr, whose witness and miracles continue to inspire Orthodox Christians.

Photo credit: Nikos Papachristou

