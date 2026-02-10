Ec. Patriarch on World Greek Language Day: We honor the mother tongue of the spirit

Yesterday, the heart of Greek education beat strongly in Constantinople, as the Greek Consulate General marked the World Greek Language Day with particular splendor through two special events. The keynote speaker at both events, held in the iconic building of the Galata Urban School, was Professor Emerita of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Maria Efthymiou.

According to an official press release, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, the Consulate General, in cooperation with the principals of the Greek minority schools of Constantinople and Imbros, organized a special history lesson for students from Constantinople and Imbros. Notably, students from Imbros traveled especially to Constantinople for this purpose. Professor Efthymiou’s lecture, titled “The Greeks and the Sea: An Enduring Relationship,” captivated the children, who followed it with exemplary interest. Around 350 students and teachers attended in total, including pupils from the Volos Music School and the 1st Primary School of Alexandroupoli, who were visiting Constantinople on an educational trip.

The main event of the Greek Consulate General for World Greek Language Day took place with great success on Monday, February 9, when Professor Efthymiou delivered a lecture entitled “Romanos–Romios: The Historical Coordinates of an Identity.” The event was honored by the high presence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Welcoming the numerous guests, Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, stressed the importance of the global recognition of the Greek language, as reflected in the decision of UNESCO’s General Conference. He noted that this recognition is a tangible affirmation of the invaluable contribution of Hellenism to world history, cultural heritage, and the shaping of national identity, as well as to the promotion of intercultural dialogue and understanding among peoples. He made special reference to the contribution of the Greek minority educational institutions in Constantinople and Imbros, expressing the hope for the reopening of the “precious,” as he described it, Theological School of Halki. He also thanked all teachers serving in the Greek minority schools for their meaningful contribution to Greek letters and education.

Taking the floor, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew congratulated Mr. Koutras for the initiative and spoke about the significance of the Greek language, the language of Homer and Sappho, of the philosophers and the tragedians, of the New Testament and the Fathers of the Church, of the Divine Liturgy and hymnography. “We honor the mother tongue of the spirit,” he noted, emphasizing its countless and invaluable contributions to world culture, letters, and the sciences.

In her main address, Professor Maria Efthymiou offered incisive observations on the gradual shifts of cultural centers across Eurasia, the remarkable strengthening and diffusion of the Greek language, and the equally impressive geographical expansion and long duration of the Roman Empire, with the significant linguistic consequences these developments entailed, especially after the rise and consolidation of Christianity. She also noted that the Turkish side, when it assumed administrative authority in the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, entered similar processes of adopting terms of self-identification and external designation for reasons of internal and external policy and balances of power.

The event, moderated by the Head of the Public Diplomacy Office, Georgios-Spyridon Mamalos, was attended, among others, by members of the Holy Synod and other hierarchs, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, all principals and teachers of the Greek minority schools, members of the Greek community, and Greeks residing in Constantinople.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times