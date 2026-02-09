Syria’s UN Envoy: Christians and all Syrians to be protected under new Inclusive Agreement

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ibrahim Olabi, described the new agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as “a success story for all Syrians,” stressing that it reflects diplomacy rather than a victory for one side over another.

Speaking to ANA-MPA, Olabi underlined that the agreement is rooted in inclusivity and equality before the law. He rejected the term “minorities” when referring to Syria’s religious and ethnic communities, emphasizing that Muslims, Christians, Alawites, Druze, and Kurds are equal citizens and are represented at the ministerial level. He cited the protection of churches and the public celebration of Christmas in December 2025 as tangible proof that diversity is “a form of strength, not a cause for concern,” while also acknowledging the sectarian legacy of the former regime. The Syrian government, he said, remains committed to accountability.

Asked about ongoing concerns over the protection of religious communities, particularly the Greek Orthodox presence and the Patriarchate of Antioch, monasteries, and churches, Olabi responded that Syrians themselves have rejected being labeled “minorities,” insisting on equal protection for all citizens regardless of background. He noted that the government has taken concrete steps to address concerns through inclusive ministerial appointments and by integrating Kurds and Alawites into state security services.

Referring to Christmas celebrations across Syria, Olabi said they were vibrant and widely visible, with people celebrating in the streets and government officials lighting Christmas trees and visiting churches. He added that religious leaders of various traditions were represented during a recent visit of the UN Security Council to Damascus. When incidents occurred in certain regions, he said the government took responsibility, facilitated investigations, and cooperated with international mechanisms to ensure accountability.

Greece–Syria Relations and Political Transition

Olabi described Greece as an “important neighbor,” highlighting shared history and Greece’s solidarity with refugees in 2016. Damascus, he said, seeks deeper cooperation with Athens and the European Union, noting that high-level contacts have already begun and recalling that the two countries share a maritime border. The goal, he added, is an equal partnership with neighboring countries and Europe.

On Syria’s political transition, Olabi stated that constitutional reform and elections will proceed “in harmony with UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” within a Syrian-led political process adapted to the country’s new realities.

Source and photo: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times