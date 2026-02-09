Memorial Services held in Antioch for those lost in the 2023 earthquake

Prayers for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the devastating earthquake of February 6, 2023, were offered on February 6, 2026, in the parishes of Antioch and the surrounding region.

With the blessing of Patriarch John X of Antioch, clergy celebrated Divine Liturgies and memorial prayers amid deep emotion and prayerful remembrance. Services were held at the ruins of the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, as well as in neighboring churches, where the faithful gathered to honor the memory of the victims on this painful anniversary.

Following the church services, prayers were also offered at the cemeteries, as clergy and faithful alike entrusted the departed to God’s mercy, remembering them with love, hope, and prayer three years after the tragic earthquake that claimed so many lives.

Orthodox Times