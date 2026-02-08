Sucic & Mkhitaryan expected in XI

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 23: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of FC Internazionale Milano celebrates scoring his team’s sixth goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Pisa SC at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on January 23, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Italian media continue to align on the likely Inter Milan lineup for the trip to Sassuolo, with Petar Sucic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan seemingly certain to start.

According to Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, Cristian Chivu will restore several regular starters. This after rotating heavily in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal clash with Torino.

Piotr Zielinski is confirmed as the deep-lying playmaker, anchoring the centre of the pitch.

Inter top the Serie A five points clear of cross-town rivals AC Milan.

Sassuolo host Inter Milan on Match Day 24 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Match is scheduled to kick-off at 18.00 CET at Mapei Stadium

Sassuolo Vs Inter – Sucic & Mkhitaryan Edge Selection Polls

Alongside him, Petar Sucic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are currently ahead of Davide Frattesi in the pecking order.

Davide Frattesi remains an option from the bench, but the balance and experience offered by the Croatian–Armenian pairing appear to give them the edge for a starting spot.

Further forward, the main doubt concerns who will partner Lautaro Martinez.

Marcus Thuram currently leads the race, though Francesco Pio Esposito continues to push for inclusion after recent positive displays.

Chivu’s expected choices underline a preference for structure and experience in midfield, while keeping youthful energy in reserve as Inter look to secure another important Serie A result.

