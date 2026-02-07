Bulgaria approved €1.5 nillion for road to Zograf Monastery on Mount Athos

Bulgaria’s caretaker government approved €1.5 million from the Council of Ministers’ 2026 budget to continue repairs on the road from the port to the Zografou Monastery on Mount Athos, the Bulgarian News Agency reported.

The funding aims to improve and secure access for pilgrims from Bulgaria and abroad to the monastery, which forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage monument of global significance.

Zograf Monastery marked the autumn feast of Saint George in November 2025 with a Divine Liturgy and a procession with the miracle-working icon of the Saint, presided over by Bishop Ioan of Branitsa, in concelebration with Abbot Archimandrite Gabriel. A Bulgarian parliamentary delegation was also present.

During the visit, the Director General of the Bulgarian News Agency, Kiril Valchev, donated to the monastery’s library two volumes of archival material documenting the Agency’s 127-year history related to Zograf Monastery.

Orthodox Times