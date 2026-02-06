National Assembly Elections Set for June 7

President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on Friday scheduling the upcoming National Assembly elections for June 7.

The decree has been published on the official website of the President of Armenia, and it comes into force on the day following its official publication.

According to Section 1 of Article 91 of the Constitution, to which reference is made in the decree, regular parliamentary elections are held no earlier than 60 and no later than 50 days before the end of the term of the National Assembly, and according to Article 93, regular and special elections of the National Assembly are called by the President of the Republic.

According to Section 2 of Article 103 of the Electoral Code Constitutional Law, which is also referenced in the decree, “The President of the Republic shall publish a decree on the appointment of regular elections to the National Assembly no later than 90 days before the voting day.”

