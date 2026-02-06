Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet Turkish President Erdogan on February 11 in Ankara

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced in a press briefing on Thursday that the 6th High-Level Cooperation Council between Greece and Turkiye will be held on February 11.

Marinakis also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims for the tragedy in Chios and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also referred to the dialogue on the National Baccalaureate, clarifying that the implementation will start in the first year of high school in 2027-2028.

Marinakis then referred to the interventions announced by Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis for a more citizen-friendly state.

“The battle with the deep state must be continuous,” he emphasised.

The government spokesperson also spoke about the establishment of the first public academy of medicine. “Our young people will acquire modern skills in the field of medicine,” he pointed out, adding that “academies are here to stay.”

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times