Elpidophoros: “Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund” distributed nearly 83 million dollars

On February 5, at the 35th Annual Leadership 100 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America centered an Archpastoral address on the legacy of Archbishop Iakovos of blessed memory, and how the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund continues to shape the life of the Church.

“Leadership 100 was his vision and dream,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said, reminding participants the organization was born when Archbishop Iakovos “gathered a group of Greek-American business leaders to pursue that vision.”

“Forty-two years later, this Fund has distributed nearly 83 million dollars, and is currently approaching a value of 130 million dollars, with over fourteen hundred members,” His Eminence said. “It’s really an amazing evolution of a Church organization that is unprecedented in modern Orthodoxy.”

