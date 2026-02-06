Ed Iskenderian, Hot Rodding Pioneer, Passes Away at 104

Hot rodding pioneer Ed “Isky” Iskenderian passed away on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 104.

Born the son of an Armenian shoemaker in Tulare, California in 1921, Ed “Isky” Iskenderian is one of the most coveted hot rod pioneers.

Iskenderian was born July 10, 1921 to first-generation Armenian immigrants, in “grapevine country of Tulare County, California. Several severe frosts killed the grapes, compelling his parents to move to Los Angeles. He had an early interest in ham radio; soon, becoming fascinated with hot rods.

“As he grew into a teenager, the Great Depression was on, and times were tough, but he noticed guys having fun driving stripped-down Model Ts [they weren’t yet known as hot rods], and he would follow these ‘gow jobs’ on his bicycle just to see them up close,” National Hot Rodding Association historian Greg Sharp wrote in the National Dragster in 2021, celebrating Isky’s 100th birthday. He basically grew up around cars, particularly fascinated by the hot rods he and his buddies saw around town.

When the United States entered World War II, Iskenderian enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and flew supply missions in the Pacific Theatre with the USAAF Air Transport Command.

After the war, Iskenderian established a business in a small shop at in Culver City, California

From his early days running at El Mirage with the Southern California Timing Association to founding Isky Racing Cams, Iskenderian built more than just camshafts, he built a performance brand. He was one of the first to advertise directly to racers in enthusiast magazines, sponsor grassroots competitors, and turn performance parts into a lifestyle.

Iskenderian Racing Cams became a major force in the performance industry, with Iskenderian serving as SEMA’s first president and helped unite the aftermarket industry, and gave racers, builders, and manufacturers a national stage.

Even after eclipsing the century mark in 2021, Iskenderian remained a vital force and a treasured and welcomed guest at any motorsports gathering.

Last July, Southern California’s car culture came together in a powerful way to honor one of its greatest living legends — Ed “Isky” Iskenderian — as he celebrated his 104th birthday at the Roar of Lions Car Show hosted by the Lions Automobilia Foundation & Museum in Rancho Dominguez, Calif.

The event wasn’t just a birthday party, it was a living, breathing tribute to the man who helped shape the soul of hot rodding, drag racing, and the performance aftermarket. As the crowd filled in, the unmistakable scent of nitro and the rumble of vintage engines set the tone for a day of storytelling, celebration, and reverence.

Asbarez