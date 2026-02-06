Dr. Hayk Demoyan Leads Armenian America Museum Speaker Series

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California welcomed author and historian Dr. Hayk Demoyan to lead an insightful Speaker Series program exploring his book, “Armenian Legacy in America: A 400-Year Heritage”, which examines historical memory and its continued relevance in today’s global and Armenian American contexts.

The program held special significance as part of the broader observance of the 250th anniversary of American independence, offering timely reflection on the Armenian community’s enduring presence within the American story. The Armenian American Museum plans to present additional programs and events dedicated to this historic milestone throughout the year, continuing to explore themes of history, identity, and civic contribution.

Armenian American Museum Speakers Series Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian and Dr. Hayk Demoyan

“Armenian Legacy in America: A 400-Year Heritage” offers a compelling reexamination of Armenian history in the United States, showcasing Armenians as a community deeply woven into the American narrative for over four centuries. The publication traces presence, contribution, and resilience predating the modern diaspora, grounding today’s Armenian American identity in deep historical continuity. The narrative is built on archival materials, rare documents, and historical records that are often scattered or inaccessible to the public.

“I am honored to bring overlooked histories into clearer focus and to spark curiosity about the Armenian experience across time and place. It was deeply meaningful to share highlights from “Armenian Legacy in America: A 400-Year Heritage” in a setting where scholarship, dialogue, and community come together so naturally,” stated Dr. Hayk Demoyan. “The publication, the conversation, and the Armenian American Museum all share a common purpose: making history accessible, relevant, and alive, so our collective story continues to be explored, discussed, and carried forward.”

The program drew a diverse audience of scholars, historians, educators, and community members, fostering a dynamic and engaged atmosphere. The discussion concluded with an interactive Q&A session that invited thoughtful dialogue and reflection. Among the questions posed was a forward-looking inquiry on how Armenians today can shape a legacy that will inspire and make future generations proud, underscoring the event’s emphasis on continuity, responsibility, and cultural stewardship.

At the conclusion of the discussion, a copy of Dr. Demoyan’s most recent publication, “Tiflis: An Illustrated History of Armenian Heritage”, was auctioned and awarded to attendees Rima and Donnell Cameron. Released in November 2025, the publication offers a richly visual exploration of the Armenian presence and cultural legacy in Tbilisi, Georgia. Through rare imagery and historical context, it traces centuries of Armenian life, creativity, and community in the region, illuminating a vital chapter of Armenian heritage.

“We were delighted to participate in the auction for his newest publication and found Dr. Demoyan’s presentation truly fascinating for the way it placed rare history into a modern context,” stated Rima Cameron. “We are pleased that the Armenian American Museum is highlighting this type of meaningful historical engagement through its programming and look forward to future events.”

Following the auction, attendees also had the opportunity to meet Dr. Demoyan, have their books signed, and take photographs, offering a more personal conclusion to the evening.

The Armenian American Museum, currently under construction in Glendale, California is a living forum for learning, connection, and cultural continuity, ensuring Armenian stories remain active, accessible, and forward-looking for generations to come.

The Armenian American Museum Speaker Series is designed to foster dialogue, education, and cultural connection through conversations with distinguished scholars, artists, and community leaders.

Learn more about the Armenian American Museum at their website.

Asbarez