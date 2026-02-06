Condemnations Pour In of Artsakh Leaders’ Sentences by Baku Court

A day after a Baku Military Court handed down lengthy—including life—sentence to former Artsakh leaders, messages condemning Azerbaijan began to pour in, including an appeal from son of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, calling on Vice-President JD Vance to take action against this injustice.

One of the first people to decry the verdict was former prosecutor general of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo, who called on international authorities to not sacrifice human rights for Azerbaijani oil.

“Nagorno Karabakh leaders convicted by Azerbaijan in a sham trial. They are civilians trialed before a military court a total violation of basic human rights. If they are considered combatant the charges are wrong, they could not be charged for ordinary crimes like terrorism,” Ocampo wrote in a post on X.

“After the sham trial against Nagorno-Karabakh leaders, who are victims of ethnic cleansing and genocide, EU commission could not continue ignoring Azerbaijan violations of human rights in order to obtain an overpriced oil,” the human rights advocate and activist emphasized.

An Azerbaijani military court on Thursday handed down life sentences to five former Artsakh leaders, while two others received 20-year jail terms.

Former Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, former Artsakh foreign minister Davit Babayan, Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, the former commander of the Artsakh Armed Forces Levon Mnatsakanyan and former deputy commander Davit Manukyan were given life sentences.

Artsakh’s other former presidents, Arkady Ghoukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in jail because they are 65-years-old or more.

The Azerbaijani court also handed out long sentences to eight other Artsakh Armenians who were part of the sham trials.

Melikset Pashayan and Madat Babayan received a 19-year prison sentence, while Garik Martirosyan was handed an 18-year sentence. Davit Alaverdyan and Levon Balayan were sentenced to 16 years in jail, while Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan were handed 15-year sentences.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau also condemned the verdict, pointing out Azerbaijan’s hypocrisy for claiming to want peace with Armenia.

The Artsakh Parliament also issued a statement on Friday condemning the verdicts emanating from the sham trials in Baku. The legislative body, which is operating in exile in Armenia, also condemned the indifference from Armenia’s authorities, who thus far have remained silent.

The verdicts came a day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met in Abu Dhabi and together praised their countries’ “achievements” in the peace process.

“The continued inaction and indifference of the authorities of the Republic of Armenia toward not only the fabricated accusations and fake ‘convictions’ made against their own compatriots, but also their political shortsightedness are unacceptable and condemnable, as this forms the basis for future accusations against the Republic of Armenia as a state that has encouraged terrorism,” the Artsakh National Assembly said in its statement.

The legislative body also called on the international community to not remain indifferent and not allow Azerbaijan to continue its violation of international norms, which the statement called, a continuation of Baku’s military aggression against Armenians.

The statement went on to say that international bodies such as the United Nations, the OSCE, as well as the United States, Russia and France, which were tasked to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict bear responsibility.

“In the absence of an appropriate response from these institutions or countries, the ‘verdicts’ adopted in Baku against the military-political leadership of Artsakh equally apply to the leaders of these countries and international organizations,” the Artsakh Parliament emphasized.

In an interview to Zeal News, a Christian publication, David Vartanyan, the son of Ruben Vardanyan, who was tried separately and is awaiting sentencing from another Baku court, appealed to Vance, who is scheduled to visit Armenia on Monday.

Vance is expected to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of a U.S. diplomatic push tied to President Donald Trump’s proposed “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” a regional transportation and economic initiative.

“You cannot have Christian hostages remaining in dungeon cells and expect the world to believe that real peace exists,” David Vardanyan said in the interview, which was published prior to the sentencing of Artsakh leaders on Thursday.

Vardanyan expressed gratitude to Trump and the U.S. for prioritizing the protection of Christians worldwide and noted that Trump had previously addressed the fate of the Armenian prisoners.

“This is a unique opportunity again to show the world that the President and the vice president mean what they say,” David Vardanyan said. “The defense of Christians is a key priority for this administration, not only in the U.S., but throughout the world.”

He said the vice president — who has spoken publicly about global persecution of Christians — could help secure the prisoners’ release through direct engagement with regional leaders.

“This is an easy win,” for the vice-president, David Vardanyan said.

