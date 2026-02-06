Community Comes Together to Mark ARF’s 135 Anniversary During a Celebration Event

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee makes the ARF’s 135th anniversary on Saturday, January 31, during a celebration at the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School’s Avedissian Hall.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee chair Garo Madenlian

The event drew more than 500 community members and supporters who came together to elevate the more than a century of unwavering service, activism, and dedication to the Armenian nation and its diaspora at large.

The event brought together esteemed leaders, community representatives, youth organizations, and distinguished guests from across the Western United States and Armenia. Among the honored guests were Lilit Galstyan, ARF Bureau member and Armenian National Assembly MP, award winning filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan, and former Clinton appointee and long-time ANCA activist recipient of the ANCA WR Vahan Cardashian award Michael Mahdesian.

Also present during were ARF Bureau member Daron Der-Khachadourian; ARF Western US Chairman Garo R. Madenlian and representatives from the Central Committee; Armenian Cultural Foundation Chairman Harout Keosian and members of the ACF board; members of the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region, Armenian Youth Federation, the AYF Juniors Central Council, Armenian Relief Society, Homenetmen, Hamazkayin, Western Prelacy,Board of Regents and representatives of all ARF chapters from across the region.

The evening’s Mistress of Ceremonies Nora Tchaparian, in her opening remarks, reflected on the ARF’s legacy and reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation of Armenians to continue the work of national and community advancement.

The head of the Holy Martyrs Church parish Archpriest Razmig Khatchadourian offered his blessings with a prayer at the dinner tables.

Madenlian, the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee chair, extended his sincere gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers who made this milestone celebration possible.

He reminded the attendees that since its founding, ARF has served the Armenian nation in Armenia and in the diaspora, supporting social justice efforts and humanitarian causes that align with the mission and values of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Madenlian emphasized our strength is in our unity of purpose and our coordinated efforts and work towards our common goals. ARF will continue its service, dedication, support, appreciation, and commitment to the Armenian nation, to continue to strengthen our local communities in order to better serve the nation and our homeland. He highlighted our current priorities including securing Armenia’s borders, the release of Armenian POWs held captive in Baku and Artsakh Armenians’ right to return to their ancestral homeland in Artsakh. He ended by asking everyone to celebrate tonight but starting tomorrow we all get back to work together.

Entertainment was provided by Varand, then Sonata music school’s performance electrified the crowd. The evening was capped off with Karnig Sarkissian energizing the attended with Armenian patriotic and revolutionary songs.

Asbarez