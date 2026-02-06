Azerbaijan Files Complaint Over Armenian Figure Skaters’ Use of ‘Artsakh’ Song

Azerbaijan has filed a complaint with the International Olympic Committee over Armenia figure skaters’ performance to the song, “Artsakh.”

Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin skating duo, who are representing Armenia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, will perform in the short program to the song, “Artsakh” by Armenian musician and composer Ara Gevorgyan.

The Azerbaijani side claims that the use of the song “Artsakh” within the framework of the Olympic Games has a political connotation and contradicts the principles of the Olympic Charter, reports Apa.az.

The Karina Akopova/Nikita Rakhmanin duo will compete in the short program on February 15, and in the free program on February 16.

Before leaving for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, the Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin had held their last training session in Yerevan. News.am captured that moment in the video below.

Five Armenian Athletes Are Competing in Winter Olympics

The Armenian Olympic team has five athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics. They will compete in three sports: cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, and figure skating.

Armenia will be represented by cross-country skiers Mikael Mikaelyan and Katya Galstyan, alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan, and the Karina Akopova/Nikita Rakhmanin pair skating duo.

Below are competition dates. Time are in Pacific Standard Time.

February 6

Opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics: 11 a.m.

February 7

4 a.m. (PDT)

Cross-country skiing, women’s competition

Katya Galstyan: 20km skiathlon (classic/freestyle)

February 8

3:30 a.m.

Cross-country skiing, men’s competition

Mikael Mikaelyan: 20km skiathlon (classic/freestyle)

February 12

4 a.m.

Cross-country skiing, women’s competition

Katya Galstyan: 10km interval (freestyle)

February 13

2:45 a.m.

Cross-country skiing, men’s competition

Mikael Mikaelyan: 10km interval (freestyle)

February 14

1 a.m.

Alpine skiing, men’s competition

Harutyun Harutyunyan: giant slalom

February 15

10:45 a.m.

Figure skating, pairs

Karina Akopova/Nikita Rakhmanin: short program

February 16

1 a.m.

Alpine skiing, men’s competition

Harutyun Harutyunyan: slalom

11 a.m.

Figure skating, pair

Karina Akopova/Nikita Rakhmanin: free program

Asbarez