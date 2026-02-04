Church of Greece: Memorial Service for victims of recent tragedies in Greece and Romania

In an atmosphere of deep emotion, a memorial service was held this morning, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Synodal Chapel within the building of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, for the repose of the souls of the seven PAOK supporters who lost their lives in a traffic accident in Romania, as well as the five women who were killed in a workplace accident at the “Violanta” factory in Trikala.

The Trisagion service was celebrated in the presence of His Beatitude Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Jerome, together with the Hierarchs of the Holy Synod.

Through prayer, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece honored the memory of the victims and expressed its profound sorrow over the two tragedies that deeply affected Greek society. The memorial service served as a gesture of solidarity with the families and loved ones of those who perished, as well as a heartfelt prayer for the repose of their souls.

Photos: Christos Bonis / EUROKINISSI

Orthodox Times