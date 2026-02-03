Ecumenical Patriarch: The Patriarchate embraces Orthodox faithful throughout the world

On Monday, February 2, 2026, the First Hierarch of Orthodoxy, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, paid an official visit to the Holy Metropolis of Neapolis and Stavroupolis.

During his visit, the Ecumenical Patriarch offered a Trisagion service in memory of his predecessor Joachim III of Constantinople, who hailed from Thessaloniki, as well as in memory of the departed presidents of the historic Philoptochos Brotherhood of Men of Thessaloniki.

The Bishop of Western Thessaloniki, Bishop Barnabas of Neapolis and Stavroupolis, welcomed the Ecumenical Patriarch with an eloquent and heartfelt address. In his remarks, he highlighted the historical continuity of the area of Agia Paraskevi of Xirokrini, as well as the emblematic presence and legacy of Patriarch Joachim III.

The memorial service was further marked by the presentation of a portrait of Patriarch Joachim III, offered by Bishop Barnabas. The portrait, painted by the Xenophontine monk Fr. Loukas, added to the emotional atmosphere of the commemoration.

In his response, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew praised the enthusiasm of the local Metropolitan and emphasized the long-standing and warm friendship that binds them. He spoke at length about the universal mission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, stressing that it transcends borders and ethnic divisions, embracing Orthodox faithful throughout the world and serving their salvation with a spirit of self-sacrifice.

Among those present were the Deputy Minister of the Interior for Macedonia and Thrace Konstantinos Gioulekas, Deputy Minister of Development Stavros Kalafatis, Deputy Minister of Education Nikolaos Papaioannou, all the mayors of Western Thessaloniki, the Governor of Mount Athos Alkiviadis Stefanis, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces, the Police, and the Fire Service.

The visit concluded with the planting of an olive tree by the Ecumenical Patriarch in the courtyard of the Church of Agia Paraskevi, Xirokrini, which will stand as a lasting sign of his blessing and pastoral presence in the area.

Orthodox Times