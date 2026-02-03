Ecumenical Patriarch: Love for the needy remains the heart of Christian witness

The love shown to the poor and the tangible support offered to every person in need have remained, throughout the centuries, the defining mark of Christian witness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized during an event marking the presentation of a commemorative volume for the 150+5 years of the Philoptochos Brotherhood of Men of Thessaloniki. The event took place at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall.

Addressing the audience, the Ecumenical Patriarch noted that Christian charity continues to inspire even critics of the Christian tradition, stressing that genuine philanthropy cannot be replaced by impersonal bureaucratic structures. He underlined that true charity, described in the Gospel as almsgiving, is an enduring expression of Christian ethos and must be exercised with humility and sincerity.

The Patriarch also spoke of the deep historical bond between Constantinople and Thessaloniki, highlighting the close relationship between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Philoptochos Brotherhood, founded in 1871 by Joachim III, who hailed from Thessaloniki. Praising the Brotherhood’s long-standing contribution, he described it as the city’s oldest active association, which for more than a century and a half has supported the Church’s social and charitable mission in Greece and beyond.

Commending the members of the Brotherhood, the Ecumenical Patriarch thanked them for their continuous dedication to alleviating human suffering and for preserving a culture of solidarity and compassion, which he described as the hallmark of Christianity.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times