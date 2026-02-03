Church of Ukraine establishes Synodal Commission for Dialogue to overcome Church division

On February 2, 2026, a regular meeting of the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine took place in the Synodal Hall of the Metropolitan House, the residence of the Primate of the Church, located at the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv.

Visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Anniversary of Autocephaly

The Holy Synod heard a report by Metropolitan Epiphaniy of Kyiv regarding the recent visit of a delegation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The Synod received the information with spiritual joy, noting that the visit and the joint Divine Liturgy concelebrated by the Primates marked the seventh anniversary of the signing and granting of the Patriarchal and Synodal Tomos of Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

On behalf of the Holy Synod, heartfelt gratitude was expressed to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and to the representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for their hospitality and care during the visit. Thanks were also extended to Ukrainian diplomats, and in particular to the Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul, Roman Nedilskyi, for their assistance in organizing the trip.

Steps Toward Overcoming Church Division in Ukraine

The Synod also reflected on further steps aimed at overcoming church division in Ukraine. It was noted that over the past seven years, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, together with the Holy Synod, the Council of Bishops, and the Local Council, has repeatedly called for the beginning of a constructive dialogue with Orthodox hierarchs, clergy, and faithful in Ukraine who remain outside communion with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, contrary to canonical order and the provisions of the Tomos of Autocephaly.

The Synod observed that these groups continue to adhere to positions shaped by the Moscow Patriarchate, and that, despite repeated appeals, no response or constructive steps have been received to date. Nevertheless, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine reaffirmed its commitment to continuing efforts toward achieving church unity in Ukraine in accordance with canonical norms and the Tomos of Autocephaly.

To support and coordinate practical aspects of such dialogue, the Holy Synod decided to establish a Synodal Commission for Dialogue. The work of the Commission will be coordinated by Metropolitan Epiphaniy, and, with his approval, the Commission may involve relevant experts and consultants.

The Synod also approved the text of an official Appeal to Orthodox faithful, clergy, and hierarchs in Ukraine who remain dependent on the position of the Moscow Patriarchate, deciding that the document should be published and formally distributed.

Canonizations and Episcopal Appointments

Based on a submission from the Commission on the Canonization of Saints, the Holy Synod resolved to include the Vasylivka Martyrs among the locally venerated saints of the Tavria Diocese, establishing April 26 as their feast day. The Synod also granted approval for the liturgical use of the troparion, kontakion, and prayer dedicated to the Vasylivka Martyrs.

With the consent of Metropolitan Symeon of Vinnytsia and Bar, the Synod relieved him of the governance of the Vinnytsia-Bar Diocese. Likewise, with the consent of Archbishop Pavlo of Khmelnytskyi, he was relieved of the administration of the Khmelnytskyi Diocese.

The Holy Synod elected Bishop Symeon (Shostatskyi) as Metropolitan of Khmelnytskyi and Shepetivka, entrusting him with the governance of the Khmelnytskyi Diocese. In turn, Bishop Pavlo (Yurystyi) was elected Archbishop of Vinnytsia and Bar, assuming leadership of the Vinnytsia-Bar Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Source: pomisna.info

