Ecumenical Patriarch: There is no rivalry between science and religion

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the hospital Church of Saint Panteleimon, located within Hippokration Hospital, earlier this morning, where he addressed those present on the loving care of the Mother Church for the sick and the suffering, with particular concern for young children.

Speaking inside the church to members of the medical and nursing staff, as well as to relatives of patients, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized that the Church serves humanity by addressing spiritual needs, while medicine alleviates physical pain. He underlined, however, that there is no contradiction between the two, stressing that religion and science work in harmony for the salvation and well-being of the human person.

“We walk together. There is no rivalry between science and religion, no rivalry between science and the Christian faith,” he stated.

The Ecumenical Patriarch made special reference to children suffering from serious illnesses, such as leukemia, highlighting their need for medical care and emotional support, while praising the dedication and self-sacrificing work of the doctors and nurses of the Pediatric Clinic at Hippokration Hospital.

He then proceeded with the honorary ordination of a priest of the Metropolis of Thessaloniki and subsequently visited the facilities of the Pediatric Clinic, the Pediatric Wing, and the Pediatric Oncology Department of Hippokration Hospital in Thessaloniki.

Patriarch Bartholomew was accompanied by Metropolitan Filotheos of Thessaloniki; the Deputy Minister of the Interior for Macedonia–Thrace, Kostas Gioulekas; the Deputy Minister of Development, Stavros Kalafatis; the Deputy Ministers of Health, Marios Themistocleous and Dimitris Vartzopoulos; as well as the Governor of Hippokration Hospital, Nikolaos Antonakis.

Photos: Rafail Georgiadis / EUROKINISSI

Orthodox Times