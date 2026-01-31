Archbishop of America: We must embrace the diversity that already exists in the Body of Christ

On Friday, January 30, 2026, an ecumenical prayer service took place at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, led by clergy from several Christian traditions.

The service was offered as part of the World Council of Churches’ 58th annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This year’s theme draws from Ephesians 4:4: “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling.”

The program included prayers from the Armenian Apostolic tradition, chanting by the Archdiocesan Cathedral Choir and the St. Vartan Cathedral Choir, and remarks by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

“To move beyond our ecclesial insularity,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said, “we must endeavor to intentionally embrace the diversity that already exists in the Body of Christ.”

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, currently serving as Apostolic Administrator of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, offered the homily and stated that “the friendship” he has experienced with the celebrants “ranks high” as his nearly-17 years as archbishop comes to an end

“We are most unified when we are most united to Christ on His Cross,” Cardinal Dolan said, explaining that the experience of suffering worldwide unifies Christians of all backgrounds.

Cardinal Dolan listed mounting global tensions and active conflicts that contribute to the “scandal of division that mocks the desire of Jesus Himself.” Among these, Cardinal Dolan invoked the “harassment our immigrants and refugees face.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros called the homily “enriching,” and presented Cardinal Dolan with a silver pectoral cross.

“I am, with profound joy, honored to present you with this silver pectoral cross as a token of our gratitude, fraternal affection, and enduring esteem,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said.

Archbishop Elpidophoros also expressed his appreciation for the Armenian Apostolic Church, stating “the service which we celebrated this evening is certainly redolent with the sweet savor of the glorious traditions of the Armenian Apostolic Church.”

“As we come to the conclusion of our service observing this year’s Octave for Christian Unity, as it was once called, I want to thank His Eminence Cardinal Dolan for his enriching homily, and all the Ecumenical leaders and faithful who have graced our Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity with their prayerful presence,” Archbishop Elpidophoros stated.

Celebrants of the prayer service included Archbishop Elpidophoros of America; Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Apostolic Administrator of New York (Roman Catholic Church); Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Armenian Apostolic Church – The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin); Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Primate of the Armenian Prelacy of the Eastern USA (Armenian Apostolic Church – The Holy See of Cilicia); Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Ecumenical Director and Diocesan Legate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Armenian Apostolic Church – The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin); Archbishop Daniel of Pamphilon (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA); Bishop Peter Eaton, Diocese of Southeast Florida (Episcopal Church); Bishop Katrina Foster, Presiding Bishop of the Metropolitan New York Synod – ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America); Bishop James Massa, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Rector of St. Joseph’s Seminary (Roman Catholic Church); Monsignor Robert D. Murphy, Deputy Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and Chargé d’Affaires; and Dr. Kirsten Guidero, Ecumenical and Interreligious Officer (Episcopal Church).

Orthodox Times